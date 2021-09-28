Rain to stay in the forecast through the weekend

Look for plenty of rain in the week ahead with several inches possible in spots. Temperatures will be below normal during the day and above normal at night. Drier weather returns by the middle of next week.

1-hour radar loop

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Today’s rain has been focused on the southern half of the area. Early morning temperatures ranged from the low 60s north to the middle 70s south. We have seen a decent spread in temperatures this afternoon with highs approaching 90 over the northern half of the area that has seen more sunshine to the low to middle 80s south where we have seen more clouds and rain.

All of the area will experience below-normal temperatures Wednesday. Lows will begin well above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will slowly rise into the low to middle 80s. Don’t expect much change in temperatures for the rest of the week.

Futurecast shows that we will see a chance for some scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm Tuesday night mainly over the southern half of the area. The threat of rain will increase over most of the area Wednesday with the most widespread and heaviest rain likely over the northern ⅔ of the area. The rain may decrease some Wednesday night as we stay cloudy. Look for showers and thunderstorms to remain likely both Thursday and Friday. We should see a gradual decrease in our rain threat this weekend.

It still appears that most of the area is in line to receive at least one to two inches of rain. It is possible that a few scattered locations could see up to four inches. Given the dry conditions that we have experienced during the month of September, flooding is not expected to become a widespread issue.

A look at the weather pattern shows a persistent southwesterly flow that will send several disturbances over our area. Most models still show some drier air returning to the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week. High temperatures through the weekend will likely stay in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs next week will stay in the low to middle 80s, but with the expected return of drier air, overnight lows will retreat to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

–Todd Warren