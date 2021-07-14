Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Rain will increase this weekend and stick around through most of next week

The threat of rain will remain rather low Thursday and will start to increase Friday and this weekend.  With the rain around, below-normal temperatures will return through most of next week.  We could dry out by next weekend.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with limited rainfall.  Temperatures began in the upper 60s to lower 70s and returned to the low to middle 90s this afternoon.  Look for similar temperatures Thursday.  We will likely see overnight lows in the low to middle 70s.  Look for daytime highs Thursday afternoon to be close to normal for this time of year in the low to middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky around the area Wednesday night.  Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds again Thursday with a slight chance for an isolated late afternoon or early evening thunderstorm mainly over the southern half of the area.  We will see a partly cloudy sky Thursday night as any rain will quickly end.  Rain chances will increase some over the northern and southern thirds of the area Friday.  That increase in the rain threat will continue this weekend.

The rain will probably reach its peak early next week as a weak upper-level disturbance drifts from the midwest into the southern plains.  This disturbance will gradually weaken later next week allowing the rain threat to slowly subside.  Models indicate that the heaviest rain will probably fall over the northern half of the area that will be closer to this system.  Amounts in these areas could be in the one to two-inch range with a few reports of three inches possible.  Amounts over the southern half of the area should approach one inch during the next ten days.

Temperatures during this time will be slightly below normal.  We will see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.  Overnight lows will mainly be in the lower 70s.

  –Todd Warren  

