SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We will get a break from the rain today, but the cold air will be sticking around. The rain doesn’t plan on staying out of town for long, it will be returning overnight and likely throughout the day Saturday.

It will be cloudy and cold at sunrise with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. A chilly north breeze and overcast to mostly cloudy skies will keep us in the 30s until noon. Some sun is expected to return across the northern ArkLaTex where we will be in the upper 40s, and in the mid-40s where clouds will linger across the southern half of the ArkLaTex. A north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour will keep it feeling colder than expected.

Friday forecast high temperatures

Rain returning tonight and tomorrow: We will likely stay dry through sunset, but rain showers will be moving up from the coastline later this evening into the overnight hours. The rain will be scattered during the morning hours, but pick up in coverage and intensity Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.

Forecast low temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning

Temperatures are expected to drop to near freezing overnight, so there may be a brief window where we see some freezing rain, especially for those areas of Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana between I-20 and I-30. Given the brief window for this to occur no significant impacts are expected.

Parade forecast: There are a lot of Mardi Gras events going on in the ArkLaTex Saturday. If you are headed to the Krewe of Hebe parade in Jefferson at 2 p.m. there is a 60 percent chance of rain with temperatures likely in the low 40s. Prepare for a cold and rainy parade, and hope we catch a break at the right time.

For the Krewe of Gemini Parade in Shreveport at 3 p.m. there is a 60 to 70 percent chance of rain, with temperatures in the low 40s. If you’re tailgating along the parade route in the morning there is a slightly lower chance for showers during the morning and afternoon, but I think you’ll still see some rain before the parade kicks off.

Drier weather returns Sunday and next week: We will finally get our enjoyable usual winter weather back next week. Sunday will bring some sun back to the weather pattern at times with highs in the 50s. The warmer weather arrives Monday as we’ll be in the 60s, and eventually into the 70s next Wednesday and Thursday.