Rainy and cool Thursday.. drying out as we move into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you plan on spending any time outside today grab a coat and umbrella as you leave home.

This morning most of the rain is falling in east Texas and Louisiana, with a few showers south of I-30 in Arkansas.

1-hour radar loop

A warm front will be moving north into the region in the upcoming hours and this will likely trigger another round of rain that will push into the northern ArkLaTex later this morning and into the afternoon. We may see a thunderstorm or two, but no severe weather is expected.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Rainfall accumulations may approach the 1 to 2-inch range south of I-20, but we aren’t expecting any flash flood concerns, but roadways will be wet and ponding of water will be possible throughout the day, especially I-20 and southward.

Expected rainfall accumulations through tomorrow afternoon

Temperatures will begin the day in the upper 40s, then rise into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. It qualifies as the ‘warmest’ day of the week so far, but with the rain and clouds, it will feel cool throughout the day.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

An additional quick shower may develop overnight and early Friday as a cold front moves in. This front will bring dry air that will ultimately shut-off the rain. Expect skies to remain partly to mostly cloudy Friday with a breezy west wind and highs dropping into the mid and upper 50s.

The weekend looks fantastic. Mornings will be cold with temperatures in the 30s, but afternoons will be pleasant with lots of sun, and highs Saturday in the upper 50s, and mid-60s Sunday.

An additional cold front will move in next Monday night into Tuesday morning. Light rain will be possible and most of it will fall overnight with clearing conditions as we move through the day Tuesday.

Extended forecast

