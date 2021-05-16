Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Rainy and stormy days ahead for the ArkLaTex

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mother nature provided us some sunshine for the first half of Sunday. This afternoon, we are beginning to see some changes! Rain and storms are increasing near the DFW area. We will see these storms moving in this evening and tonight. I am not expecting anything severe. Tonight, we will see lows falling down into the 60s.

The weather pattern will be stuck in motion. Most of the Mid-South will be under the influence of southwest flow in the upper parts of the atmosphere. As a result, we will see repeated rounds of showers and storms daily. It will not rain all day for everyone. The highest rain chances will likely occur Monday-Friday. Over the next seven days, I am still expecting several inches of rain. The heavier totals of 5-8″ will fall over East Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. Some flooding will be likely because of the already saturated grounds. The Shreveport-Bossier and Texarkana area could see anywhere between 3-5″ of rain.

Rainfall totals over the next seven days

By the weekend, a strong area of high pressure will expand and build to the west. The expanding high will limit some rain chances. However, temperatures will be warming into the middle 80s by Saturday and Sunday. Lows will remain very muggy into the middle and upper 60s.

The next seven days

