Rainy conditions expected for Monday and temperatures turn chilly

Sunday turned out to be a very nice afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures into the 70s. Clouds will begin to increase over the region tonight into Monday. Monday, we will begin to see rain on the increase. Rain will start late morning and spread to the south during the afternoon. The good news is all of the rain and the moisture will be out of the area before the arctic air arrives.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
Highs for Monday

Tuesday, daytime highs will only rise into the lower 40s. Winds will be breezy out of the north. Wednesday morning, temperatures will dip area-wide into the 20s. In Shreveport and Texarkana, the record low temperatures are 24 and 27 degrees respectfully. We will see how cold it gets.

Temperatures will begin warm back into the 50s and 60s for the second half of the work week. Lows will warm back into the 40s by Sunday morning. Rain chances may increase by week after next.

Sunday

73° / 55°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 20% 73° 55°

Monday

66° / 29°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 66° 29°

Tuesday

44° / 24°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 44° 24°

Wednesday

52° / 32°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 52° 32°

Thursday

56° / 35°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 56° 35°

Friday

59° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 59° 33°

Saturday

61° / 36°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 61° 36°

61°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

62°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

64°

10 AM
Showers
40%
64°

66°

11 AM
Showers
40%
66°

66°

12 PM
Showers
50%
66°

65°

1 PM
Rain
90%
65°

64°

2 PM
Rain
100%
64°

63°

3 PM
Rain
100%
63°

63°

4 PM
Rain
90%
63°

54°

5 PM
Rain
80%
54°

52°

6 PM
Light Rain
70%
52°

