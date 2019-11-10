Rainy conditions expected for Monday and temperatures turn chilly

Sunday turned out to be a very nice afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures into the 70s. Clouds will begin to increase over the region tonight into Monday. Monday, we will begin to see rain on the increase. Rain will start late morning and spread to the south during the afternoon. The good news is all of the rain and the moisture will be out of the area before the arctic air arrives.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs for Monday

Tuesday, daytime highs will only rise into the lower 40s. Winds will be breezy out of the north. Wednesday morning, temperatures will dip area-wide into the 20s. In Shreveport and Texarkana, the record low temperatures are 24 and 27 degrees respectfully. We will see how cold it gets.

Temperatures will begin warm back into the 50s and 60s for the second half of the work week. Lows will warm back into the 40s by Sunday morning. Rain chances may increase by week after next.

