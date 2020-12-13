Rainy conditions to end tonight; cool afternoon ahead for Monday

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold rain is falling all across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are ranging from the 30s in McCurtain County to the upper 50s in the southern parts of the ArkLaTex. The rain will continue for the next few hours with a few isolated thunderstorms mixed in. The main upper low over Oklahoma is producing quite a bit of snow north of the region. As temperatures begin to cool this evening, it is very possible to see a mixture of snow on the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. As clouds clear out, lows will plummet into the 20s and 30s.

Monday will be a cool afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. For Tuesday, clouds will be on the increase again. One big difference from today to Tuesday’s event will be moisture content. With moisture lacking, I am not expecting a lot of rain for Tuesday evening. The ArkLaTex will remain in northwest flow keeping highs in the 40s and 50s.

Lows tonight

By the end of the workweek, a ridge of high pressure will warm temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The next best chance for all of the ArkLaTex will come on Saturday. We will see a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Sunday is looking drier and cooler.

The next seven days

