Rainy days are ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning is starting off on a humid note. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. Clouds are overcast. For highs, we will see temperatures warming into the lower to middle 80s. With the afternoon heating, scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up across the region. Similar to a summer setup, the thunderstorms will wane after sunset.

Rain chances will begin to increase for Saturday and Sunday. An upper level low will move into range to produce more showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for showers and storms will come Saturday night into Sunday. A few storms could become strong. Heavy rain will be likely too. For the weekend, the storms will keep temperatures in the 70s.

The rain will exit by Sunday evening. Through Monday, we could rainfall totals between 2-3″ with some higher totals possible especially along and south of Interstate 20. We will dry out next week. Temperatures will return to the 80s. Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s.

Friday

86° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 86° 71°

Saturday

79° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 79° 68°

Sunday

74° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 74° 66°

Monday

81° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 60°

Tuesday

79° / 60°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 60°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 83° 63°

Thursday

86° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 86° 65°

