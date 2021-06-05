Radar

Rainy days to continue in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The current weather picture hasn’t changed much. We are still following scattered showers and storms in the ArkLaTex. Some thunderstorms have dumped lots of rain over Bienville and De Soto Parish. Radar is estimating amounts near 6-7 inches. In the next few hours, rain and storms will be on the decline. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 60s and 70s.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The slow-moving upper low will continue moving eastward into Louisiana and Arkansas for Sunday and Monday. The recent models are showing better rain over the eastern half for Sunday. I believe this will be short-lived for Monday. The weather forecast will improve by the end of the week. We are still expecting rainfall totals between 2-3″ with some isolated higher totals.

Rainfall totals through Wednesday

An upper ridge of high pressure will begin to build in from Mexico. As a result, rain chances will be on the decrease for Thursday and Friday. With rain chances going down, highs will begin to warm into the 90s. A few isolated showers and storms could return heading into next weekend.

The next seven days

