Rainy Thanksgiving morning turns into a dry, breezy, and chilly afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our Thanksgiving cold front is blowing through the ArkLaTex quickly this morning, the heaviest rain will be over by mid-morning, and it will turn breezy and cool afternoon.

The heaviest rain will be east of the region by 9 or 10 a.m., but we will see a lingering shower or two behind this front through the morning. If you are traveling I-20 and I-30 for Thanksgiving we should have rapidly improving driving weather after sunrise. The only travel trouble spot will be I-49 between Shreveport and Natchitoches through 10 a.m. We don’t expect any severe weather, but these storms will be capable of lightning and 45 minutes to an hour of heavy rain.

It’s looking like all areas will be dry by noon or 1 p.m. today with some sun returning, but after the rain passes through it will turn breezy and cooler. High temperatures will be in the low 60s today, but these highs will occur around sunrise, with temperatures slowly dropping through the remainder of the morning and into the afternoon.

Thanksgiving forecast high temperatures

Between noon and sunset temperatures will be in the 50s, with a breezy north wind adding a wind-chill to those temperatures. Make sure you have a jacket or sweater as you head out to your Thanksgiving destinations today.

The cold air will take over tonight as lows are headed for the 20s and 30s. We will likely drop below freezing for a few hours Friday morning, so cover up those plants, and take the big winter jacket if you’re standing in any retail lines Black Friday morning.

Forecast lows Thursday night into Friday morning

We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow and after the cold morning, it will stay breezy and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

Friday forecast high temperatures

The cool weather continues this weekend with highs in the low 60s, but look out for some rainfall returning Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most of this rain will occur during the overnight hours, so we don’t expect to see many daytime impacts to outdoor plans Saturday or Sunday.

Next week is looking wonderful with dry weather for much of the week, and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.