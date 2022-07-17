Tomorrow Highs

Tomorrow Lows

Right off the top, I can tell you that triple-digit highs will be likely for the next seven days. And it will be likely seven days after that. In addition, morning lows will be in the 70s to near 80° for at least the next few days. Our pesky upper-level high pressure still holds the ArkLaTex hostage, even though it calls the four corners region its home.

Monday Heat Advisory

There is a heat advisory in effect until 7 PM Monday for all the ArkLaTex. It appears heat advisories could be issued for most of the next seven days. Heat index levels should exceed 105° and could possibly reach excessive heat warning levels.

FUTURECAST

7 Day Forecast

On a better note, a weak cold front will enter Oklahoma and Arkansas and possibly stall across the northern parts of the ArkLaTex Monday. In addition, a week upper-level system will move through our area. The combination of the two systems may yield a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder tonight and Monday. Finally, another system may produce scattered rain and a few rumbles next Friday into Friday night. After that, it will likely be another week of heat and humidity.