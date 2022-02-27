Shreveport. La. (KTAL/KMSS) Slowly but surely, the sun made a big-time return to our area today as rain moved out and clouds followed. Sky Cams tell the story with much of the ArkLaTex seeing clear skies! Colder air moved in as winds shifted to the north. Temperatures will fall rapidly Sunday night and Monday lows should be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Quite the chill for this time of year! Monday’s north winds will shift to southerly winds by the middle of the week and afternoon highs soar into the mid to upper 70s.

In addition, the southerly winds will bring moisture from the gulf, and humidity levels will rise. After tomorrow, the rest of the workweek will be mostly sunny with south winds averaging about 10 miles an hour each day.

However, a wet weather change comes just in time for the weekend! Scattered showers return on Saturday and we could see some thunderstorms as we go into your Sunday! Looking ahead to the first full week of March, we may see rain and storms lasting off and on.