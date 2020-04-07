Breaking News
Record-breaking heat could lead to some isolated strong late Wednesday storms

Near-record heat expected for Wednesday afternoon. A few strong storms possible for part of the area Wednesday evening. Cooler air to return to the ArkLaTex starting Thursday. Heavy rain looking likely for Easter weekend.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were above normal once again as highs ranged from the upper 70s to low middle 80s. Look for the warming trend to continue Wednesday. The combination of a southwest wind and a little bit of afternoon sunshine will allow daytime highs to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. I still feel that 90 degrees are a good possibility for Shreveport. That would break Wednesday’s record high of 89 that was set in 1881.

A cold front will begin to push into our area Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. A few models indicate that a few isolated storms could develop near the front over parts of NE TX and SE OK. Futurecast indicates this development will occur south of I-20 over E TX and NW LA. There is a slim chance that one or two could become strong to severe with gusty wind and some hail. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a marginal risk for these areas Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. If we see any storms develop during this time, they will likely decrease in strength Wednesday night. The cold front will move through the area Thursday and will bring a few thundershowers late in the day. Severe weather is not going to be a concern Thursday. We will see this activity end Thursday night. Friday we will be between disturbances and should see a mix of sunshine and clouds with below normal highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A strong upper-level disturbance will move across the ArkLaTex this weekend. We still have some disagreement in models on exactly when this system will move through our area and how potent any storms it causes will be. IF we see any severe weather it will probably be late Saturday through Saturday night. All severe weather threats will be possible. Again, that is IF we see any severe storms. It is looking as if severe weather chances will be higher to the east of our area Sunday. There is still some fine-tuning to do on how this weekend’s weather will play out. Stay Tuned.

Once the cold front moves through Thursday, we will see near or below-normal temperatures for most of the next week to ten days. Look for daytime highs to settle into the 60s and 70s from Thursday through all of next week. Overnight lows will retreat to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

