Record cold on the way Tuesday night followed by rain Wednesday night into Thursday

The coldest night of the week on the way Tuesday night with record low temperatures. Rain returns to the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. Dry weather returns with more normal temperatures expected b the middle of next week.

Tuesday was a mostly sunny and cold day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began below freezing for most of the area and struggled to flirt with 40 during the afternoon. Expect an even colder night Tuesday night. An area of high pressure at the surface will settle close to our area. This will cause the wind that we’ve experienced last night and today to become nearly calm. That lack of wind, a clear sky, and very dry air will allow temperatures to tumble into the upper teens to low 20s by Wednesday morning. The record low temperature for Wednesday in Shreveport is 24 degrees. It’s 27 degrees in Texarkana. It is quite possible that both records could fall. I’d expect a low in Shreveport right around 23 degrees. We should dip to near 21 degrees in Texarkana.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Wednesday will begin with lots of sunshine. Despite the cold start, temperatures should warm up nicely thanks to a weak southeasterly wind. Look for highs Wednesday to climb into the upper 40s to low 50s. Wednesday will close with an increase in clouds late in the day. Those clouds will bring a chance for some showers to mainly the southern half of the area Wednesday night into Thursday. It appears that rainfall chances Thursday will likely be highest in the morning. Even then, the rain is not a certainty. The warming trend will stall Thursday thanks to the clouds and rain. Most of the area will struggle to make it back to 50 degrees.

Once this system clears our area, we will begin a stretch of dry conditions with a warming trend. Look for plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s. The warming trend and dry weather will likely continue into next week. Expect highs to return to the upper 60s to low 70s and lows to the 40s by next Tuesday. We will likely continue to see slightly above normal temperatures to end next week. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

