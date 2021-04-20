Record cold Tuesday night with two round of strong storms in the next week

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Tuesday was a mostly sunny and pleasant day over most of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon temperatures ahead of a strong cold front have soared into the mid to upper 70s.

Big changes are on the way behind the cold front. Look for lows Wednesday morning to dip into the 30s over all of the ArkLaTex. The record low temperature for Wednesday in Shreveport is 40 degrees. There is an excellent chance that this record will fall. The record low of 37 degrees in Texarkana is also in jeopardy. It is possible that we could see lows over the northern edge of the area near freezing. It would be a good idea to protect tender vegetation just to be safe. Temperatures will stay well below normal Wednesday with highs in the low to middle 60s. Most of the area should see lows in the 40s Wednesday night.

Futurecast indicates that the front will bring some clouds Tuesday evening. They will likely move out quickly giving way to a clear sky. We will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday. Most of the area will stay clear Wednesday night. Look for clouds to begin to increase Thursday.

Our next threat for thunderstorms will return late Friday and Friday night. IF we can get enough moisture in place ahead of this approaching disturbance, severe weather will be possible. Right now it appears that the severe weather risk will be highest over the southern edge of the area. The Storm Prediction Center indicates there will be a slight severe weather risk in these areas. Some heavy rain will also be possible. A blend of models shows that rainfall totals should be in the range of one to two inches for most of the area. We could see totals exceed three inches over the southern edge of the ArkLaTex.

Upper-level high pressure will then move over the middle of the country during the weekend and early next week. This will bring plenty of sunshine for most of the weekend and a quick warm-up. Highs should return to near 80 this weekend and then climb into the middle 80s early next week. Another disturbance will move through the ArkLaTex during the middle of next week and will likely bring the threat of more severe weather. With temperatures in the 80s, plenty of moisture in place, and plenty of upper-level support, a decent severe weather outbreak is possible. Obviously, this is a week away so things could change. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren