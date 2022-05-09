SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The good news is the threat of severe weather is off the table this week, the flip side of that is unseasonably hot and humid weather returning for at least the next 7 to 10 days. Record highs will be tied or broken for much of the week.

Record highs possible today: High pressure is beginning to expand across the southeast United States, and the sinking air will heat our atmosphere, and a south wind will bring high humidity. We’ll start in the low 70s this morning, so it will be comfortable through 9 or 10 a.m., but we’ll reach the mid-80s by noon, on our way to highs in the low to mid-90s. The record high for the date in Shreveport, as well as Texarkana, is 93°. There will be a breezy south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour gusting over 20 miles per hour at times. This will be a comfortable breeze given the high temperatures today, but this south wind will keep our humidity high in the upcoming days.

Hot and dry weather continues throughout the week: We won’t get much relief at night as lows will be in the low 70s for much of the week. As high pressure expands it will keep our weather dry through at least Thursday, with highs chugging along in the mid-90s Tuesday through Thursday. Heat index values when you combine the temperatures and humidity will be 97-100 degrees. This is not hot enough for a heat advisory, but we’re not acclimated to these temperatures yet, so stay hydrated and keep any strenuous outdoor activities confined to the early morning hours.

Chance of rain returns late this week and into the weekend: A disturbance along the Gulf coast may cut under our area of high pressure and move into the ArkLaTex late this week and into the weekend. This may stir up a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Friday, but more likely Saturday and Sunday. This will only shave a few degrees off our highs, which will likely remain in the low 90s this weekend.