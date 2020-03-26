Record high temperatures possible today, heat continues Friday before weekend storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are entering a 2-day heatwave that could tie or break record highs today and tomorrow. A cold front moving in this weekend will drop temperatures and bring a chance of thunderstorms Saturday.

Friday morning temperatures will be in the 60s, with a few areas of Arkansas and Oklahoma in the 50s. High pressure, a returning south breeze, and sunshine will be the factors that bring us borderline hot temperatures this afternoon. Highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 80s, and we could easily see a few areas reach 90 degrees along and south of I-20. The record is 88° in Shreveport, and 89° in Texarkana.

Increasing humidity pushed off the Gulf from the south breeze today will result in partly cloudy skies for much of the day. No rain is expected. The south breeze will move through at 10 to 15 miles per hour later this morning and into the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday, which may hold our temperatures just below record values, but it will remain hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will move in Saturday. The latest run of forecast models has slowed the front, which has pushed our timing for rain and storms from the morning, more towards the middle of the day. This means the atmosphere will have a chance to warm up and put is in a low-end threat for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center shows a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather for much of southern Arkansas, Louisiana, and deep east Texas. High wind gusts will be the primary severe weather threat.

This cold front will drop our high temperatures into the 70s this weekend and into early next week. We have another system on the way Monday and Tuesday that will also bring the potential for strong/severe storms. We’ll need to watch the time period from Monday afternoon through Tuesday as we could see multiple rounds of storms. In addition to the storm threat early next week heavy rain may be possible in spots. 7-day rainfall totals may be in the 2 to 3 inch range in some areas.

7 day forecast

