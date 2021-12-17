Record highs are possible Friday, rain and cold air arrive Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The temperature roller coaster is reaching the top of the track today as we’ll likely break record highs this afternoon, a big drop is coming as highs will fall into the 50s tomorrow on what will turn into a rainy and chilly Saturday.

The front that brought the scattered thunderstorms yesterday is moving north into central Arkansas and Oklahoma and carrying most of the rain away from the ArkLaTex. Our temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s this morning, and we’ll warm into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon. The forecast high of 80° in Shreveport would set a new record for the date, and 78° would tie the record in Texarkana. It will also remain extremely humid and breezy, with a south wind gusting up to 20 to 25 miles per hour.

The chance of seeing any rainfall today will be limited to the northern edge of the ArkLaTex, generally north of I-30. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible in these areas as well.

The front that has been moving back and forth for the past 2 days will finally move through the region tonight and tomorrow, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms late tonight through Saturday morning. The severe weather threat is low, but a few storms tonight could bring high wind or hail across the northern ArkLaTex, with the brief threat of high wind and hail shifting south after sunrise Saturday into deep east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

Rain will be around throughout the morning,, but we should see the intensity of the rainfall decrease during the afternoon. It will turn breezy and cooler with afternoon temperatures Saturday in the 40s and 50s with a chilly north wind gusting over 20 miles per hour. If you are attending the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, kickoff temperatures will be in the 50s, and then drop into the 40s for the end of the game. Rainfall accumulations through Saturday night will average about 1 inch across most of the region.

Sunday will be dry but chilly with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, we’ll feel those same temperatures Monday with a slight chance of light rain as a disturbance moves through.

Tranquil and pleasant weather takes over Wednesday as we should have highs in the 60s and low 70s next Wednesday through Friday with no rain in sight. Christmas weekend is looking dry with highs possibly in the 70s. We can rule out a White Christmas this year.