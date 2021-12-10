Record highs today, severe storms possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, la. (KTAL/KMSS) – High temperature records will be obliterated today as warm and humid air funnels into the region ahead of a strong cold front. This cold front will move in after sunset bringing scattered storms late tonight, some of the storms are expected to be strong to severe.

Temperatures are in the low 70s this morning with increasing humidity as a breezy south wind pushes Gulf air into the ArkLaTex. To put this in perspective, the 5 a.m. temperature in Shreveport is 72°, the record high is 78°, we could break that record by the late morning as most areas will warm into the low 80s for highs at some point this afternoon. The south breeze will be gusting 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A few spotty showers or an isolated thunderstorm will be possible between sunrise and sunset, but most of the rain will hold off until late tonight. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a ‘Slight Risk’ and ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe weather for the ArkLaTex, with the risk looking highest across Arkansas and Louisiana. High wind and hail will be the primary threats, but a few brief tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Looking at the latest forecast model trends, thunderstorms may begin to develop across East Texas sometime between 7 and 10 p.m. The storms will strengthen as they move east. It’s possible the storms may not develop until the front is east of Texarkana and Shreveport, but if we were to see storms in those locations tonight it would be in the 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. window in Texarkana, and in the 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. window in Shreveport. The highest likelihood of severe weather looks like it may be in our counties and parishes east of I-49 between midnight and 3 a.m.

Rainfall will end in most areas several hours before we reach sunrise on Saturday. You will walk outside to quite the change as temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s tomorrow morning with a breezy north wind and overcast skies. We may see some drizzle or mist early in the morning, but most of the day tomorrow will be dry. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50s with a north wind gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

Saturday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The weather pattern should be more comfortable for those outdoor activities on Sunday. We’ll be in the 30s Sunday morning, but sunshine and light wind will make it feel warmer, but highs will still struggle to reach 60 degrees Sunday afternoon.

The weather looks quiet and comfortable Monday through Wednesday of next week, but there will be a slight chance of rain showers Tuesday. A higher chance for rain is expected to return by next Thursday and Friday.