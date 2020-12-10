Record warmth expected for Thursday; thunderstorms will return on Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday morning is starting off on a cool note. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. For the entire ArkLaTex, it will feel like a spring afternoon. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 70s. For Shreveport, the record high is 78 degrees and the record high was set back in 1939. If you enjoy warm weather, you will definitely enjoy Thursday.

Clouds will begin to increase tonight and Friday morning. Our next weather maker is in California and Arizona. The trough of low pressure will help push a cold front on Friday afternoon and evening. It is possible to see a few thunderstorms produce some gusty winds. The rain and storms should clear out of the region Friday night. Saturday is looking nice and sunny. However, a fast-moving system will produce some more rain for Sunday.

Next week, temperatures will make their return back into the 40s and 50s. Lows will drop back into the 30s. It is possible to see another quick moving system Tuesday night. As of now, the forecast is uncertain on how much moisture will be available.

