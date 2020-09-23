Remnants of Beta to bring rain and cool temperatures Wednesday, drying out and warming up this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remnants of Beta will move across the ArkLaTex this morning, with rain tapering off in most areas as we move into the afternoon. The otherwise cloudy skies will keep temperatures on the cool side for September.

Beta has moved inland and weakened into a remnant area of low pressure, so the National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing advisories. The remnant low will be crossing the ArkLaTex south of I-20 which will keep rain chances high in Louisiana throughout the morning, while rain dissipates in east Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

1-hour radar loop

The rain is moderate to heavy in Louisiana this morning, and this will saturate the ground and bring an isolated flash flood threat into the afternoon. Rain is expected to continue in northwest Louisiana this afternoon and evening, but the intensity of the rain should dissipate after the noon hour. It will be a dry and cloudy afternoon across the rest of the region.

Given this is the 3rd consecutive day of rain, the ground is becoming saturated and is losing its ability to soak up the rain. This may lead to runoff into roads and poor drainage areas, so localized flash flooding will be a threat throughout the day across northwest Louisiana, and perhaps further north into Columbia County, Arkansas. Some areas east of I-49 could see an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain. The Excessive Rainfall Outlook calls for a slight to moderate risk of flooding for the eastern ArkLaTex. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Sabine and Natchitoches parishes through tonight.

Flash flood risk Wednesdaty

Rain and clouds will have a big impact on our temperatures again as highs are forecast to be in the 60s and low 70s. Wind will turn to the northeast at 10 miles per hour for much of the day, so you will feel a light breeze.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Thursday will be dry in most locations, but we will be dealing with lingering cloud cover that will hold our highs in the 70s. A little more sun is on the way Friday through the weekend which will push highs to near-normal in the mid-80s this weekend.

Our next cold front will drop into the region around Tuesday/Wednesday next week. It will be a dry front that won’t bring any rain, but it has the potential to cool our highs into the 70s late next week.

