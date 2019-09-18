The remnants of Imelda to bring heavy rain to much of the ArkLaTex. Rainfall totals will likely be heaviest over East and Northeast Texas. The rain will bring below normal temperatures but don’t look for the cool down to last very long.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

The weather that you experienced Wednesday greatly depends on where you are. The northern half of the area has once again experienced a mix of clouds and sunshine with well above normal temperatures. Clouds and some rain from now Tropical Depression Imelda have begun to invade the southern half of the area. Models still indicate that what’s left of Imelda will track just to the west of our area. As this system moves through East Texas, look for rain to be on the increase tonight over the southern part of the area. This rain threat will slowly spread north Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. The main concern with Imelda in the ArkLaTex will be the potential for flash flooding mainly over the southwest corner of the area. This is despite the fact that we have been experiencing drought conditions for the past six weeks.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Shelby county in deep E TX. The biggest question that we will face is just how much rain we should prepare for. The most likely scenario indicates that NW LA will receive anywhere from one to almost 3″ of rain. Locations in SW AR will see anywhere from one to nearly four inches of rain with the heaviest totals close to the TX and OK state lines. Areas in NE TX can expect anywhere from two to nearly 6″ of rain with the heaviest totals over the south part of NE TX. Keep in mind that it is possible that amounts could be heavier. A few outlying models do show rainfall totals of six to twelve inches over parts of E and NE TX.

Thanks to the clouds and needed rain, temperatures over most of the ArkLaTex will be below normal for the next few days. Highs Thursday and Friday will likely be in the low to mid-80s. Lows will stay above normal in the low 70s. One the remnants of Imelda clear the area this weekend, look for the above-normal heat to return with below normal rainfall for most of next week. Highs will return to the low 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the low 70s.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 88/65.

–Todd Warren

