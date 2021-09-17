Remnants of Nicholas to bring scattered rain Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We are off to a comfortable start this morning, but the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicholas will move across the ArkLaTex today bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms to some areas.

We’re already seeing some of this rain move into our southern parishes in Louisiana where scattered rain will be possible throughout the morning. Rain will develop close to Shreveport/Bossier by the late morning and afternoon.

1-hour radar loop

The center of this remnant low will be scooting along the eastern fringes of the ArkLaTex, bringing a higher chance for scattered showers and storms to northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas. We will likely see a few of these showers develop in east Texas as well, but the coverage of rainfall won’t be as impressive across Texas and Oklahoma. There is no threat of any heavy rain or flash flooding as rainfall accumulations should remain below 1 inch in all areas. Thunderstorms will be capable of lightning, but no high wind or hail is expected. If you are headed out to the high school football games tonight, pack the rain gear as we could have a few showers early in the games, but the chance for rain will decrease after sunset.

Temperatures will remain in the same range we have felt throughout the week. It will feel fantastic early in the with sunrise temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with the northern ArkLaTex seeing some sun at times through the morning and afternoon.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The weekend is looking similar to today. We will enjoy comfortable and dry mornings, and a chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms each afternoon. Outdoor plans may be impacted after the noon hour each day for a short period of time. The rain will not be enough to force a washout or cancellation of most outdoor activities. Highs will be in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Are you ready for the coolest air of the season? A strong cold front will roll through late Tuesday into Tuesday night. A line of rain and thunderstorms may accompany this front overnight. This front will drop humidity and temperatures. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 80s, with overnight lows expected to be in the 50s late in the week. It will feel great!