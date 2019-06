BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Residents in northwest Louisiana are still cleaning up following an EF2 tornado.

The tornado touched down late Wednesday night in Benton, severely damaging several properties on Butler Hill Road .

Luckily no injuries were reported in the storm.

