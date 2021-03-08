Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Rest of the week looks mostly cloudy and windy with pleasant temperatures

Look for lots of clouds and wind for the next several days with above-normal temperatures.  Strong thunderstorms will be possible this weekend.

The workweek picked up where the weekend left off.  After a rather cold start with lows in the 30s, daytime highs soared into the upper 60s to lower 70s thanks to plenty of sunshine.  Clouds will increase Monday night and will likely stick around for a while.  Despite the clouds, a rather gusty south wind will continue the warming trend.  Look for lows Tuesday morning to be in the mid to upper 40s.  Daytime highs will climb into the low to middle 70s.

We will continue to see plenty of clouds through the rest of the week with the continuation of the warming trend.  Overnight lows will creep into the 60s by the end of the week.  Daytime highs will be well above normal in the upper 70s to lower 80s.  With the exception of a few isolated showers, rainfall chances will be rather limited through Friday.

We could be in for a round of strong to severe thunderstorms this weekend.  A strong upper-level disturbance will move into the Plains.  This will create some severe weather to our west Friday.  The storm threat will gradually move to the east this weekend.  There is still some question on the exact timing of the storms for our area.  It could be as soon as Saturday night or as late as Sunday afternoon.  If severe weather becomes an issue, all severe weather threats will be possible including the chance for tornadoes.

Temperatures will return to levels closer to normal for the first half of next week.  Highs will ease into the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Overnight lows will fall to the 40s and 50s.  The longer-range weather picture indicates that we could see a chance for more strong storms by the middle of next week.  Stay Tuned

–Todd Warren

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

