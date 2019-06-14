River Levels and Forecasts

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Coronavirus
Education
State
Texarkana First News
Border Report Tour
Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Veterans Voices
Military Matters
Newsfeed Now
Consumer Alerts
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Mayor Perkins: City employees working around the clock to restore water to customers
Hot Springs couple creates ice sculpture of Queen Elsa
Video
Activist Erin Brockovich calls Texas water crisis ‘complete state mismanagement’
Video
Arkansas man finds his sled in a snowstorm that was stolen 30 years ago
Video
Video
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather Live Blog
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Mayor Perkins: City employees working around the clock to restore water to customers
Activist Erin Brockovich calls Texas water crisis ‘complete state mismanagement’
Video
11-year-old boy dies in unheated Texas mobile home, family suspects hypothermia
WATCH: Texarkana, Texas police department shares video of officer losing control on icy road
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Sunday Night Sports Blitz
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
Japan 2020
The Big Race – Daytona
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Indians manager Francona had surgery for toe staph infection
AP source: Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano to test free agency
NCAA allows limited fan attendance at men’s tournament games
The Latest: Fans OK for all rounds of men’s NCAA tournament
Community
Black History Month
Salute the Badge
ArkLaTex Remarkable Women of 2021
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Lifestyle
Events
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Unsung Heroes
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
The Lynn Vance Show
Growing Strong
Top Stories
CHRISTUS St. Michael postpones weekend vaccination clinic
Video
NETX Red Cross helping families amid winter storm, donations needed
Video
Bossier City issues boil advisory due to extreme cold
Video
Outdoor pets at risk in dangerously low temperatures
Video
Contests
Loving Living Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KSHV 45
KMSS FOX 33
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
FOX 33 News Good Day
Partner with FOX 33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
RADAR
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP
WINTER STORM ALERTS
SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS
RADAR
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP
WINTER WEATHER ALERTS
SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS
River Levels and Forecasts
Click here to see the latest LAKE levels and forecasts.
Red River
Red River stage and forecast at Shreveport, LA provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Arthur City, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast north of De Kalb, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage at US 71/59 bridge north of Texarkana provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Fulton, AR provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Coushatta, LA provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Grand Ecore, LA north of Natchitoches provided by the National Weather Service
Sabine River
Sabine River stage and forecast at Longview, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Sabine River stage and forecast at Beckville, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Sabine River stage and forecast at Logansport, LA provided by the National Weather Service
Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts
Shreveport 7 Day Forecast
Texarkana 7 Day Forecast
Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast
Minden 7 Day Forecast
Hope 7 day Forecast
De Queen 7 Day Forecast
Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast
Carthage 7 day Forecast
Marshall 7 day Forecast
Jefferson 7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
no iframe support!
More Weather Tools
River Levels and Forecasts
Rainfall Estimates
Lake Levels and Forecasts
ArkLaTex Burn Bans
Weather Headlines
Texarkana residents gather for a massive snowball fight
Video
Mayor Perkins: City employees working around the clock to restore water to customers
Activist Erin Brockovich calls Texas water crisis ‘complete state mismanagement’
Video
11-year-old boy dies in unheated Texas mobile home, family suspects hypothermia
WATCH: Texarkana, Texas police department shares video of officer losing control on icy road
Video
City of Marshall warns residents about falling icicles
More Weather
Weather Blog
Weather Blog: 2021 gets off to a slightly dry start for much of the ArkLaTex
Weather Blog: Think we’ve seen it all in 2020? Not so fast. Drought conditions now developing.
The 2020 hurricane season is one storm away from tying the 2005 season
Video
ArkLaTex winter outlook looks warmer and drier than normal with below normal chance for snowfall
Weather blog: Comet Neowise could be visible from the ArkLaTex
ArkLaTex severe weather updates
More weather blog
Standout Students
Salute the Badge
Gallery
Washington DC Bureau
Gallery
Newsfeed Now
Gallery
The Lynn Vance Show
Gallery
All in a Day’s Drive
Gallery
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Top Stories
Texarkana residents gather for a massive snowball fight
Video
Mayor Perkins: City employees working around the clock to restore water to customers
Hot Springs couple creates ice sculpture of Queen Elsa
Video
Activist Erin Brockovich calls Texas water crisis ‘complete state mismanagement’
Video
Arkansas man finds his sled in a snowstorm that was stolen 30 years ago
Video
More Top Stories
Don't Miss
Legend of the Shoe Tree grows on the Loneliest Road in America
Video
Apophis asteroid will be visible from Earth this weekend
Video
Before and after: Satellite captures Texas power outage from space
Ohio mom who left kids at motel to go to work gets over $100K in donations to buy home
Video
Cold puppy looking for warmth chased news photographer, so she took it in to warm up
Video
Jaw-dropping video shows Chicago firefighter jumping from one building to the next to flee fire
Video
Tennessee teen recovering after being impaled in freak sledding accident
Nativo