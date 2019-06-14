Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Storm Alerts

WINTER STORM ALERTS

Submit Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Winter Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

River Levels and Forecasts

Click here to see the latest LAKE levels and forecasts.

Red River

Red River stage and forecast at Shreveport, LA provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Arthur City, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast north of De Kalb, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage at US 71/59 bridge north of Texarkana provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Fulton, AR provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Coushatta, LA provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Grand Ecore, LA north of Natchitoches provided by the National Weather Service

Sabine River

Sabine River stage and forecast at Longview, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Sabine River stage and forecast at Beckville, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Sabine River stage and forecast at Logansport, LA provided by the National Weather Service

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

Nativo