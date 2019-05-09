Road cave-in leads to closure in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Linton Road near Downs Road in Bossier Parish is closed to traffic due to a road cave-in.
Residents in the area are asked to use alternate routes.
If you see any other bad road conditions or downed trees or electrical lines, please call the Bossier Sheriff's Office at (318) 965-2203.
