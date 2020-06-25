Saharan dust starting to move into the area..scattered storms to remain in the forecast

Scattered thunderstorms and below normal temperatures will hang around for a few more days. Rain becomes much more isolated by the end of the weekend.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms confined mainly the the southeast half of the ArkLaTex. This activity will likely decrease as temperatures cool down Thursday evening and Thursday night. We will likely see a decent chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the southeast half of the area both Friday and possibly again Saturday. Because we will see this rain and an abundant supply of clouds, look for the below normal daytime temperaturs to continue. We will see highs that will climb into the mid to upper 80s. It will likely be warmer over the northwest half of the area where we will see a little more sunshine and less rainfall.

The rain threat will become more isolated over all of the area by the end of the weekend. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds with only a slight chance for the stray afternoon or early evening thunderstorm. Daytime highs will get a little warmer in the lower 90s for most of the area. This is pretty close to what is normal for this year. Thanks to plenty of moisture being transported into our area with a steady south wind in the week ahead, overnight lows will be a bit above normal. We will eventually see lows in the middle 70s. Normal lows for this time of year are in the low 70s.

In the long-range outlook looking out to the Fourth of July weekend, models are showing that rain chances will stay slim through most of next week. By the time we get to the Fourth of July, we should see the rain threat increase once again for both next Saturday and Sunday. The rain will be most widespread during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs for the Fourth will likely be slightly below normal in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Saharan dust continues to move towards and into parts of the ArkLaTex. It should become much more noticeable Friday especially in areas that do not experience rain. Models show this first plume clearing out Sunday. It is likely that we will see it return by the middle of next week. The easterly winds persist over Africa blowing the dust in to the Atlantic as we have a continuous plume that stretches all the was from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico. That means that we could see the dust off and on for the next few weeks.

–Todd Warren