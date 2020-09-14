Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Sally continues to strengthen with minimal impact on the ArkLaTex; slightly drier air arrives by the weekend

Weather
Sally will move well east of the ArkLaTex with very little impact. Expect rain chances to stay low in the week ahead with some drier air on the way later in the week.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We continue to watch Sally which is forecast to become a hurricane as it makes landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast Tuesday. You can see in the Sally impact loop below that the storm has the potential to bring storm surges that exceed 9 feet, sustained hurricane-force winds, and rainfall totals that could exceed 15 inches. Those impacts will mainly be felt over parts of Mississippi and Alabama. Sally’s impact on our weather will be minimal. Since we are on the ‘dry’ side of the storm, our rain chances will remain rather slim for the next few days. We will see some rather breezy conditions, but nothing that will cause any issues for our area.

Look for daytime temperatures to stay pretty close to normal for the next few days with highs in the mid to upper 80s north to the upper 80s to low 90s south. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s through Thursday morning. We will continue to see a chance for a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms through Thursday.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Drier air will then begin to invade our area. This dry air will shut off any chance for rain from Friday through much of next week. We will also see a slight cooldown. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 60s by the end of the weekend. Daytime highs will also cool to below-normal levels with afternoon temperatures in the low to middle 80s.

The longer-range weather outlook shows a gradual return to normal conditions to close out the month of September. It also looks like we could continue to see below-normal rainfall for the rest of the month. I will have the latest in tonight’s Two Week Weather outlook and the latest on Sally during my nightly live update Monday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

