Sally heads towards Alabama coast with no ArkLaTex impact; most of the week ahead looking dry and a little cooler

Hurricane Sally to make landfall along the Alabama coast south of Mobile Tuesday night. The storm will not impact the ArkLaTex. A slight chance for the afternoon thundershower returns to our area for the next few days followed by a small drop in temperatures and humidity.

Tuesday was a mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, temperatures have climbed into the 80s and low 90s. Today will likely be the warmest day of the next week. We will see more clouds mixing in with the sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday. Along with the added clouds will come a chance for a few isolated mainly afternoon thundershowers. High-resolution models including Futurecast show that the coverage of the rain will be very limited. As a result, rain chances will be rather low at around 20%. Temperatures Wednesday will be near normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows Wednesday morning will be above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A small cooling trend will then begin heading into the weekend. Thanks to the arrival of some drier air, we will begin an extended period of dry weather that could last through most of next week. Daytime highs will settle into the low to middle 80s by the week. Overnight lows will also return to slightly below normal levels in the upper 50s north to the low to middle 60s south.

We will likely see temperatures remain pretty close to normal for most of next week. Highs will mainly be in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to middle 60s. The longer-range outlook continues to look rather warm and dry. There is no indication that a significant front will move through the area. I will have more details on what to expect for the rest of September during my live update this evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

