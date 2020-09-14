Sally to bring minimal impacts to ArkLaTex, comfortable stretch of weather on the way later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather story across the Gulf Coast will be the landfall of what will eventually be Hurricane Sally in the next 48 hours. We are expecting very little impact to the ArkLaTex based on the current forecast track.

Tropical Storm Sally 4 a.m. advisory

Sally is currently a Tropical Storm in the Gulf Of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. The storm is forecast to continue to move northeast making landfall along the Louisiana/Mississippi border as a category 1 hurricane late tomorrow into Wednesday. After landfall, it will turn north and northeast which will steer it away from the ArkLaTex. We may see some rainfall from the outer bands at some point tomorrow, but accumulations will likely be light.

National Hurricane Center Sally track

The slow movement of this storm will lead to heavy rainfall along the coast, with some areas forecast to receive over 1 foot of rain between now and Thursday. The ArkLaTex will be on the west side of the system which is typically where the dry and sinking air is located. These factors will limit the threat of any heavy rain for us.

Weather Prediction Center forecast 7-day rainfall accumulations

This week will start out warm, with temperatures winding up in the 80s and low 90s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will increase ahead of Sally with a northeast breeze sometimes gusting up to 20 miles per hour. This will bring light to moderate chop on area lakes and rivers through tomorrow.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We will see mostly cloudy skies at sunrise, with some sun breaking through on what will otherwise be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Expect to see a few light and quick-moving showers this afternoon, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see as much rain as what we experienced Sunday.

A cold front will begin to move into the region Wednesday into Thursday which will increase our chance for a few midweek showers and thunderstorms. This is the front we have been waiting for as temperatures will cool into the low and mid-80s Friday through the weekend. Humidity will drop off as well. This could be the most comfortable stretch of weather we’ve received since late May.

Extended forecast

