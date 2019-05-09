Sandbags available for residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the threat of flooding still a concern, sandbags are being made available to residents.

Bossier:

Bossier Parish Police Jury maintenance facility at 410 Mayfield St. in Benton. The hours there are 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also pick them up at these four satellite locations: South Bossier Fire District 2, 3551 Louisiana Highway 527 in Elm Grove, Haughton Fire District 1, 4494 U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton, Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto St., and Town of Haughton, 120 W. Mckinley Ave.

Caddo:

Sandbags will be available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the City of Shreveport Streets and Drainage / Public Works Department at 3825 Mansfield Road and the Caddo Parish Fleet Services Department at 1701 Monty Street.

Natchitoches:

Sandbags will be available at the City of Natchitoches Public Works Building on Rapides Drive in Natchitoches according to Deputy Mary Jones, Asst. Director of the Natchitoches Office of Homeland Security and Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Marshall, TX:

The city of Marshall, Texas will provide free sandbags for residents who may be affected by flooding due to the recent rain. Residents may pick up the bags at Marshall Convenience Station located at 2300 5 Notch Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Residents will need to provide proof of residency to get sandbags. There is a 10-bag limit per person.