Saturday looking very windy with scattered showers and warmer temperatures

The weekend will begin with a cloudy, windy, and warmer day with scattered showers. Sunshine returns Sunday with above normal temperatures continuing through most of next week.

Friday was a mostly sunny and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 30s and soared into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The weekend will begin with warmer temperatures. Lows Saturday morning will not be nearly as cold as we have seen over the past couple of mornings. Expect to see lows in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs will soar into the mid to upper 60s thanks to a gusty south to southeasterly wind.

Look for clouds to increase Friday night as a disturbance begins to move into the middle of the country. Scattered showers will also develop over the northwest half of the area late Friday night. That rain will spread to the southeast during the day Saturday and will likely end from northwest to southeast Saturday afternoon and evening. Clouds will decrease Saturday night giving way to plenty of sunshine Sunday.

That sunshine will likely stick around through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly above normal to begin the week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next disturbance will likely arrive Thursday bring another good chance for rain. Once again, the best upper-level support with this system will be well to our north. Consequently, the threat of thunderstorms and heavy rain should be rather limited. Models indicate that rainfall potential will probably be less than ½” for most of the area for the entire week ahead. There will be a rather strong cold front associated with this system. Look for daytime highs to fall from the 60s to the low to middle 50s behind the front next Friday. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 30s.

In the long-range weather picture, next weekend will begin with some sunshine and will likely end with some rain very late next Sunday. That threat for rain will possibly continue through the following Tuesday. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren