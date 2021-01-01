Saturday remains chilly with clouds for most of the day, sunshine and warmer temperatures return Sunday

Happy New Year! Look for the clouds to stick around through most of Saturday. The weekend begins with below normal temperatures and ends with above normal temperatures. The sunshine and warming trend will continue into next week. More rain with some thunder will return Wednesday.

New Years Day was a cloudy and chilly day. Temperatures remained in the 40s for daytime highs. Don’t expect much change to start the weekend Saturday. Another disturbance will move across the middle of the country and should keep us cloudy and chilly. Fortunately, it appears that we won’t see any rain. Temperatures Saturday morning will begin in the low to middle 30s. We should see daytime highs remain below normal in the mid to upper 40s.

The clouds will begin to move out late Saturday afternoon from west to east. With a clear sky Saturday night, temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s to lower 30s for overnight lows Saturday night. Despite the cold start, Sunday will be much warmer with above normal temperatures. Expect highs to return to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

That warming trend and sunny weather will continue Monday and Tuesday. Lows will gradually return to the middle 30s. Daytime highs during this period will warm to the low to middle 60s. The warming trend will end Wednesday as another disturbance moves over the area. We will likely see some showers with thunder possible late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. As of right now, rainfall totals look to stay below one inch and severe weather is looking unlikely.

A cooler weather pattern will settle into to close next week. We will likely be dry from Thursday through Saturday. Another disturbance could squeeze out some rain by the end of next weekend. The timing of this system is still somewhat in question as yesterday, models indicated this system would move over us Friday. Highs will ease back into the low to middle 50s by next weekend. Overnight lows will return to the 30s. Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren