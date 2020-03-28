Saturday’s cold front to usher in slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday and Monday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A line of showers and storms are moving through the ArkLaTex. Some storms have produced some gusty winds. Although the higher severe weather risk is up in the Midwest. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s this evening. Sunday morning, we will all wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunday is looking like a nice afternoon with lots of sunshine. Clouds will increase late Sunday.

Our next chance of rain and storms will return for Monday and Monday night. SPC highlighted most of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk. If we see any strong to severe storms for Monday, the main risks will be damaging winds and hail. We will be watching the threat of heavy rain. Models are indicating we could see 1-2 inches of rain.

By midweek, we will begin to dry out some. Next week, temperatures will not be as warm as last week. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s. Lows will range from the 40s to the 60s. Rain will return for Friday.

The next seven days

