18 new deaths reported overnight in Louisiana from COVID-19, cases surge past 3,300

Saturday’s cold front to usher in slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday and Monday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A line of showers and storms are moving through the ArkLaTex. Some storms have produced some gusty winds. Although the higher severe weather risk is up in the Midwest. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s this evening. Sunday morning, we will all wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunday is looking like a nice afternoon with lots of sunshine. Clouds will increase late Sunday.

Our next chance of rain and storms will return for Monday and Monday night. SPC highlighted most of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk. If we see any strong to severe storms for Monday, the main risks will be damaging winds and hail. We will be watching the threat of heavy rain. Models are indicating we could see 1-2 inches of rain.

By midweek, we will begin to dry out some. Next week, temperatures will not be as warm as last week. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s. Lows will range from the 40s to the 60s. Rain will return for Friday.

The next seven days

Saturday

81° / 51°
Thunderstorms early
80% 81° 51°

Sunday

77° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
10% 77° 60°

Monday

68° / 60°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
90% 68° 60°

Tuesday

66° / 47°
More clouds than sun
20% 66° 47°

Wednesday

71° / 55°
Mostly sunny
10% 71° 55°

Thursday

73° / 57°
More clouds than sun
20% 73° 57°

Friday

73° / 52°
Morning showers
30% 73° 52°

71°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

68°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

66°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

60°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
10%
57°

55°

3 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

53°

5 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
52°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

