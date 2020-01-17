Saturday’s cold front will bring below-average temperatures next week

Friday morning is starting off much cooler with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day. We are seeing a few rain showers in the northwestern parts of the region. I think the Interstate 30 corridor will be the area to see the best chance of rain.

However, rain chances will increase for everyone late tonight into Saturday morning. By noon, the cold front and rain should clear the ArkLaTex. High pressure and drier air will clear the skies by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, highs will be into the lower to middle 50s.

Most of next week, temperatures will be much cooler in the 40s and 50s. Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Models are uncertain about the strength and temperatures ahead of Thursday’s system. We will keep you advised!

The next seven days

