It appears as if our break from the summer heat will soon come to an end. Expect a warming trend in the coming days with highs returning to early August-like levels next week. The dry weather will also continue with no rain expected through next week.

The warming trend begins: Temperatures Wednesday afternoon have warmed into the upper 80s over most of the ArkLaTex after a cool start in the 50s. This will likely be the coolest day of the next ten days as a warming trend will accelerate from now into the weekend. We will continue to see below-normal temperatures tonight with lows dipping into the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Thursday will likely return to more normal levels with temperatures soaring into the lower 90s.

Futurecast updated every hour

Don’t expect any rain: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex once again Wednesday night. Expect a mostly sunny sky Thursday and a clear sky once again Thursday night. Friday will also be another dry day under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The wind will shift around to the southeast and the humidity will gradually return. At the same time, upper-level high pressure will establish itself over the southeastern half of the country later this week. This will put a cap on any rain that may try to develop with the return of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. It’s looking promising that the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will stay dry through the rest of this week and all of next week. The upper-level ridge will strengthen just to our north early next week bringing another taste of summer-like heat.

Get the A/C ready: This summer began with the presence of an upper-level ridge producing hot and dry conditions. While the heat next week will likely not be as hot as we have seen in the past few months, we will still experience well above-normal temperatures. The strength of the upper ridge will likely reach its peak by the middle of next week. Models have been trending hotter for the past few days. It now appears that we could see highs in the mid to even upper 90s by next Wednesday. Thanks to an increase in humidity, lows will also creep up into the low to middle 70s. Thankfully, the extreme heat shouldn’t last too long. We should see more normal temperatures return by next weekend.

Keep an eye on the tropics: Tropical Depression 7 developed this morning over the central Atlantic. This storm is forecast to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Fiona in the next day or two. As of right now, models are hinting that we could see this system turn to the north. The trend today is that this system will stay to the east of the US East Coast. There is still some uncertainty in model projections so it’s still possible that it could continue towards the Gulf of Mexico.