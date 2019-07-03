Scattered afternoon storms possible for the Fourth of July

The chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms will continue into the Fourth of July. Drier and hotter conditions expected for Friday and the weekend.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day across the ArkLaTEx. Temperatures began in the low 70s. Daytime highs reached the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms developed over the southern half of the region. This activity will continue to move to the Northeast and will likely end quickly early this evening.

Expect much of the same for your Fourth of July. We will once again see scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorms develop from interstate 20 and points north word during the afternoon. This activity likely will come to an end before fireworks displays Thursday evening. Look for morning temperatures for the fourth to begin in the low 70s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to close to 90°. See the latest outlook from Futurecast below:

We will then see a change in our weather pattern heading into the weekend. Upper level high-pressure will expand northwest word into the ArkLaTex starting Friday. This will basically eliminate any rainfall chances and bring more heat and humidity. Look for overnight lows starting Friday to warm to the mid 70s. Daytime highs will climb into the low to mid 90s. This weather pattern will likely continue through most of next week. Daytime highs from the weekend through the middle of next week will likely warm into the mid 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 70s. If you combine the heat with the high humidity, heat index values will likely surpass 100°. Rainfall came out totally be rolled out but rain chances will be very slim once we get past tomorrow.

Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 92/72.

–Todd Warren

