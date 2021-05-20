Scattered areas of rain to stick around Friday with mainly dry and warmer conditions this weekend

We will continue to see a good chance for scattered thundershowers through Friday evening. A warmer and drier weather pattern settles in this weekend. Rain could return for the last half of next week.

Thursday was another mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We have once again seen scattered showers develop around the area with a few pockets of heavy rain. Futurecast shows that the rain will likely decrease over the area Thursday night as we stay mostly cloudy. As temperatures Friday warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s, scattered showers will redevelop over much of the area. As of right now, it appears that the rain will be most widespread over the southwest half of the area. That rain will gradually come to an end Friday evening and Friday night.

Most of the ArkLaTex will see additional rainfall totals of less than an inch. We could see a few scattered pockets where an inch to an inch and a half will be possible. With soils over much of the area near saturation, a little flash flooding cannot be ruled out, but those reports should be very isolated.

Upper-level high pressure will then build in from the northeast. This will end the rain chances Saturday and provide us with several days of dry and warmer weather. Daytime highs this weekend will warm to the middle 80s. We should see highs in the mid to upper 80s by the first of next week. Overnight lows will settle into the mid to upper 60s.

The upper ridge will weaken and shift back to the east by the middle of next week. This will allow the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to return as soon as Wednesday. Models are split on the extent of our chance of rain. As of right now, chances are looking rather low. This slight chance of rain will continue into the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures for the holiday weekend will remain near or above normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

–Todd Warren