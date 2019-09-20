Scattered rain and cooler temperatures expected Friday.. weekend looking warm

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remnants of Imelda are bringing rainfall to the ArkLaTex this morning, with the heaviest rain through the noon hour likely to occur north of I-20. Radar is estimating 1 to 2 inch accumulations in some areas of east Texas.

1-hour radar loop

As we move into the afternoon the trailing bands from Imelda may trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms but the coverage won’t be as widespread as what we are seeing this morning. Expect the majority of rain to end by the time local football games kick-off this evening.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible, especially across east Texas and our Arkansas/Oklahoma counties north of I-30. Due to the dry conditions for the past month, the ground will be able to absorb most of this. We are no longer in a Flash Flood Watch, but water ponding on roadways will be possible throughout the day.

Thanks to the rain and cloud cover we should enjoy below normal temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

As we move into the weekend we’ll have enough lingering cloud cover Saturday to hold us in the 80s with only spotty rain possible. Most areas will be dry.

Friday forecast high temperatures

A cold front brushing the northern ArkLaTex next Monday and Tuesday will bring an additional chance of showers and storms north of I-20.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 70°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 72°

Sunday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Monday

86° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 86° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 88° 69°

Thursday

87° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
70°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
71°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
73°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
22%
78°

78°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
82°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

81°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

