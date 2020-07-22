Scattered rain and thunderstorms continue Wednesday, should give us another break from July heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a rainy and cooler Tuesday, most areas should enjoy another break from the scorching heat as thunderstorms will be widespread again this afternoon.

We are starting out with a few light rain showers moving south to north across the region. There will be some wet roadways for the morning commute, but we haven’t seen enough rain to cause any ponding issues.

We are still tapped into a weak area of tropical low pressure along the Texas coast. As we warm up scattered thunderstorms will develop late this morning and for much of the afternoon. The highest chance for rain, and seeing multiple rounds of thunderstorms will be across our east Texas counties. We did see some areas pick up over 1 inch of rain yesterday, and this is possible again today, but we should avoid any flooding issues. Severe weather is not expected, but storms will be capable of frequent lightning. Most of the rain will come to an end at sunset with only a slight chance of a spotty shower lingering overnight.

If the rain pops up early enough we’ll likely have temperatures in the 80s for much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s (yesterday the high was 88° in Shreveport, and 91° in Texarkana). In the unlucky areas that get missed by rain, heat index values may approach or exceed 100 degrees due to high humidity, but clouds should help limit blazing sunshine today.

It looks like much of the region will see a break from rain tomorrow, with more sunshine warming us back into the mid 90s in some areas.

The Friday and Saturday weather is highly dependent on what happens with a tropical wave now moving into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40% chance of development into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm over the next 5 days.

It appears this will head towards the Texas coastline, as high pressure building to our north will prevent it from moving directly over the ArkLaTex. The thinking right now is it will be close enough to pull a few thunderstorms into the region Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will be highest across deep east Texas and Louisiana. The northern ArkLaTex (I-30 corridor) may miss out on the rain and deal with heat and sunshine during this time instead. This could change in upcoming days so make sure to check back for updates.

