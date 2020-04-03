Scattered rain and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, active weather pattern continues into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms today, the heaviest rain will fall late in the day. Look for a few scattered showers to stick around Saturday, and Sunday will be a mostly dry day.

We did have a few showers overnight, and rain and storms are lightly scattered this morning. The cold front is approaching from the northwest.

Temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s at the moment, and we will reach the 70s again this afternoon ahead of the front.



We are expecting rain and thunderstorms to increase across the northern ArkLaTex by midday, with rain and scattered thunderstorms moving south into east Texas and Louisiana through the late afternoon into tonight. Storms will be capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning. At the moment we are not expecting any severe weather, as the risk for any severe storms will be to our southwest.

Thunderstorms will taper off overnight, but this cold front will stall to our south tomorrow and that will bring a few rounds of rain showers through the region. It will not be an all-day rain, but on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler, dropping into the 60s under otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

It’s looking like a better day to be outside Sunday. We’ll see some sun squeeze through and most areas will be dry through the day with highs rebounding into the mid and upper 70s.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll in Monday. At this point, thankfully, the severe weather threat looks low. Rainfall accumulations between now and the middle of next week will average 1 to 2 inches.

This will keep our lakes and rivers running high. We will have to watch late next week into Easter weekend for the threat of heavier rain and perhaps a few strong/severe storms.

