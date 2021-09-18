Scattered rain continues Sunday, coolest air of season next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will continue to see periods of rain showers mixed in with the occasional ray of sunshine Sunday. A strong cold front will arrive late Tuesday and bring a comfortable drop in temperatures and humidity next week that might feel like our first taste of Fall.

An area of low pressure and the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicholas are combining to bring the rain we’ve experienced the past few days. There will be little change to this pattern in the next 24 hours. There will be some pockets of rain overnight, but generally, most areas should see dry but overcast and mostly cloudy weather overnight and into Sunday morning.

1-hour radar loop

As temperatures warm Sunday we should begin to see showers and isolated storms pop up by the late morning and early afternoon. If you had outdoor plans Saturday you were able to squeeze most of these in with little disruption from the rain. This will be the same scenario Sunday where it may rain off and on at times, but we should have plenty of dry time in between these showers. Rainfall accumulations will average less than a quarter-inch over the next 24 hours, but some spotty accumulations between .5 inches to 1 inch are possible.

Temperatures will remain unchanged, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s, with afternoon high temperatures Sunday climbing into the low and mid-80s. It will remain very humid with the tropical air overhead, and a returning south breeze off the Gulf at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Sunday forecast high temperatures

We do have light at the end of the tunnel but not before we go through a few hot days next week. Highs will warm into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Monday looks to be a dry day under partly cloudy skies, but late Tuesday a strong cold front will move in from the Plains. This front will bring a line of scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Right now the severe weather threat looks low, but some of the ingredients might be there for a high wind gust or large hail. We should have more clarity with this in the upcoming days as confidence grows in the timing of the front’s arrival.

Excellent weather will take over behind this front Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s in all areas (you might need to find the jackets and sweatshirts buried in your closet), and daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday through at least Saturday.