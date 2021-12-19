Scattered rain returns Monday followed by another dry & warm week

An upper-level disturbance will bring a cloudy, potentially rainy, and chilly Monday. Sunshine returns Tuesday and will linger through Christmas weekend. We could stay dry until the last half of next week.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Sunday in the wake of the cold front that brought more than an inch of rain to much of the area Saturday. Temperatures Sunday morning began in the mid to upper 30s. We have struggled to warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s Sunday afternoon. Monday will be a rather chilly day. Temperatures Monday morning will likely begin in the 30s. Thanks to plenty of clouds, we will likely see highs in the 40s.o

Futurecast shows clouds increasing over the ArkLaTex Sunday night. We will also begin to see areas of light rain develop over the southwestern half of the area. The threat of scattered showers will likely continue to slowly spread to the northeast during the day. The rain will likely end Monday evening for Monday night and clouds will begin to decrease. Sunshine will then return Tuesday with temperatures returning to more normal levels. Lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the mid to upper 30s. We will see daytime highs Tuesday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s.

Don’t expect a lot of rain from this system. Most models including Futurecast show rainfall totals will likely stay below ¼” over most of the area. This could be the only rain that we see until well after Christmas.

The rest of Christmas week will feature lots of sunshine and another big warming trend. Upper-level high pressure will become centered over the Gulf of Mexico. This will allow much warmer air to lift north back into our area. Daytime highs will likely return to the 60s Wednesday, the 70s Thursday, and could be close to 80 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We will stay warm in the week after Christmas as highs will mainly be in the 70s and lows in the 60s. It is possible that we could see a chance of rain return by the Wednesday after Christmas.

