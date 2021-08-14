Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Scattered showers and storms continue for Sunday and Monday and watching the tropics

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up all across the ArkLaTex mainly south of Interstate 20. As a result, temperatures are ranging from the 70s to the 90s. This evening, thunderstorms will fizzle out after sunset. Saturday, a cold front moved into the region to serve as a focal point for thunderstorms. With the cold front nearby, more scattered showers and storms will be around for Sunday.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Sunday, highs will only warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Over the next few days, rain chances will begin to decrease as an upper disturbance lifts and moves to the east. The upper low will play a role in picking up Fred and sending it north into the Southeast. At the end of the week, a Bermuda high will build in over the Southeast. It is going to build in some heat with highs returning into the upper 90s. In addition, we are going to be watching the tropics very carefully.

Rainfall totals through Monday

In the tropics, we are following Fred and Grace. Fred is very disorganized in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The forecast calls for Fred to become better organized in the Gulf before making landfall between Mobile, AL, and Panama City, FL. With this current track, Fred will still be a non-factor for the ArkLaTex. On the other hand, we will need to follow Grace. Grace will likely take a similar path to Fred in the coming days. By midweek, Grace is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. From here, Grace could impact anyone from Texas to Florida so we will have to monitor it very carefully!!

The next seven days

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss