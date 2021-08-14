Scattered showers and storms continue for Sunday and Monday and watching the tropics

Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up all across the ArkLaTex mainly south of Interstate 20. As a result, temperatures are ranging from the 70s to the 90s. This evening, thunderstorms will fizzle out after sunset. Saturday, a cold front moved into the region to serve as a focal point for thunderstorms. With the cold front nearby, more scattered showers and storms will be around for Sunday.

Sunday, highs will only warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Over the next few days, rain chances will begin to decrease as an upper disturbance lifts and moves to the east. The upper low will play a role in picking up Fred and sending it north into the Southeast. At the end of the week, a Bermuda high will build in over the Southeast. It is going to build in some heat with highs returning into the upper 90s. In addition, we are going to be watching the tropics very carefully.

Rainfall totals through Monday

In the tropics, we are following Fred and Grace. Fred is very disorganized in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The forecast calls for Fred to become better organized in the Gulf before making landfall between Mobile, AL, and Panama City, FL. With this current track, Fred will still be a non-factor for the ArkLaTex. On the other hand, we will need to follow Grace. Grace will likely take a similar path to Fred in the coming days. By midweek, Grace is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. From here, Grace could impact anyone from Texas to Florida so we will have to monitor it very carefully!!

The next seven days