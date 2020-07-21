Scattered showers and storms continue for Wednesday; the tropics are heating up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to drench portions of the ArkLaTex. The storms have dropped temperatures in the 70s and 80s. With the storms exiting out tonight, it will make for a very humid evening with lows in the lower to middle 70s. With the tropical wave still nearby, we will see another decent chance for afternoon showers and storms in the ArkLaTex. The best chance will come west of Interstate 49.

Thursday will serve as a break from the afternoon storms. However, we have another tropical wave in line to move into the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, we have high pressure centered over the southeast. The high-pressure steering winds are bringing these weak tropical waves into the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center is giving our next wave near South Florida a 40% chance of development. Regardless of development, we will likely see an uptick of showers and storms for Friday and Saturday. It will depend on the track.

Tropics

Behind that tropical wave, we have a slightly better-organized wave in the Central Atlantic. The Hurricane Center is giving it a 90% chance of becoming a named storm tonight or tomorrow. It will likely be assigned, Gonzalo. Although, it is expected to move over an environment that is not conducive to tropical development by the weekend.

