Scattered showers and storms for the weekend; TS Hanna headed to South Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tropical Storm Hanna is producing scattered light showers in the ArkLaTex. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 80s. The storms will begin to fall apart after sunset. You can expect more showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will not a total washout.

Tropical Storm Hanna is slowly getting stronger in the Western Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to make landfall in South Texas near Corpus Christi, TX. The storm will quickly dissipate inland. Behind Hanna is Gonzalo in the Central Atlantic. Gonzalo is beginning to run into an environment that is not conducive for tropical development. The National Hurricane Center says Gonzalo could dissipate once it moves into the Caribbean next week. The next tropical wave in line is moving off the African coast. It has a 40% chance of development in five days.

Next week, the ArkLaTex will continue to see high-end rain chances because of the high moisture content in place. The upper high will settle over the Southwest. An upper disturbance will slide into the region to lead to more scattered showers and storms by midweek. Highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

