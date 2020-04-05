Breaking News
April 5 LDH update: 13,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths reported across the state

Scattered showers and storms return for Monday and Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday provided more sunshine than Saturday. Temperatures have warmed in to the 70s for many. However, Idabel is still seeing temperatures in the 50s. Tonight, we will see lows dropping into the 50s and 60s. Patchy fog may be possible.

Highs for Monday and Tuesday

Monday and Tuesday, we will see a weak disturbance spark some scattered showers and storms. Highs will be warmer than today with many of the region seeing highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. In this time frame, lows will be in the 60s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Our next best chance of rain will come Thursday and Friday. Along the West Coast, we are watching an upper-level low that will slowly migrate eastward. Models are very uncertain about the intensity, track, and timing. The American model is the faster and weaker solution that shows showers and storms around for Thursday and Friday. The Euro model is the slower and stronger solution. The Euro shows rain and storms on the increase for Friday and Saturday. With the Euro solution, severe weather is possible. We will continue to keep you advised on the next system.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

73° / 60°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 73° 60°

Monday

80° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 80° 68°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 82° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 68°

Thursday

70° / 53°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 70° 53°

Friday

68° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 68° 52°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 71° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss