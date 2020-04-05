Scattered showers and storms return for Monday and Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday provided more sunshine than Saturday. Temperatures have warmed in to the 70s for many. However, Idabel is still seeing temperatures in the 50s. Tonight, we will see lows dropping into the 50s and 60s. Patchy fog may be possible.

Highs for Monday and Tuesday

Monday and Tuesday, we will see a weak disturbance spark some scattered showers and storms. Highs will be warmer than today with many of the region seeing highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. In this time frame, lows will be in the 60s.

Our next best chance of rain will come Thursday and Friday. Along the West Coast, we are watching an upper-level low that will slowly migrate eastward. Models are very uncertain about the intensity, track, and timing. The American model is the faster and weaker solution that shows showers and storms around for Thursday and Friday. The Euro model is the slower and stronger solution. The Euro shows rain and storms on the increase for Friday and Saturday. With the Euro solution, severe weather is possible. We will continue to keep you advised on the next system.

The next seven days

