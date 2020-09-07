Scattered showers and storms to increase for midweek; no cooldown expected

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Labor Day has turned out to be a nice afternoon in the region. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. This afternoon, isolated showers are beginning to increase over Deep East Texas. The showers and storms will begin to weaken tonight. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the lower 70s.

Tuesday, we can expect more sunshine and hot temperatures. As the humidity increase, clouds will begin to increase. Wednesday, showers and thunderstorm chances will be on the increase. However, everyone will not see much rain. Models are showing the best chance of rain to remain over North Texas. I think the best chance of rain will fall for Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas. The upper ridge of high pressure over the Southeast will undercut the cooler air from diving southward.

As a result, the upper low will remain to the west. By the end of the week, the upper trough will slide to the east. Again, I am not expecting a lot of rain. Through the end of the week, rainfall totals will be less than an inch. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

