Scattered showers and storms to increase Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sunday is showcasing more of the same in the ArkLaTex! Early morning scattered thunderstorms are moving out of the region. However, we are following more thunderstorms to the southeast of Shreveport. The storms should begin to weaken after sunset. Tonight, we will see lows falling down into the lower to middle 70s. For Monday, highs will warm back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Currently, we are watching an upper trough near Corpus Christi drifting to the west. The trough feature will enhance thunderstorm coverage for Monday afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will decrease some for Tuesday and Wednesday because of drier air. Then we turn our attention to a potential cold front! As the upper ridge shifts to the west, a weakness in the atmosphere will help push thunderstorms our way.

Rainfall totals

With the higher rain chances expected, daytime highs should begin to cool down into the middle 80s for Saturday and Sunday. A cold front could sneak into the ArkLaTex for the Fourth of July. It remains to be seen how far south it goes before stalling. The front could bring down some lower humidity too. In the tropics, we are watching two areas of interest. Closer to the United States, a tropical wave near the Carolinas has a medium chance of development. It should remain away from the United States. The second tropical wave near Africa has a low chance of development. It could bring some impacts to the Southeastern United States by next weekend! Stay Tuned!

The next seven days

